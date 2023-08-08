The Miss Ludington Area Scholarship Program board of directors is accepting applications to compete for the title of Miss Ludington Area 2024, which will take place Saturday, Sept. 23 at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts at 2 p.m. Girls aged 18 – 28 from Manistee, Mason, Oceana, or Lake counties, who either work, live or go to school in those counties are eligible to compete.
The Miss Ludington Area Scholarship Pageant is an official Miss Michigan and Miss America preliminary. Ladies wishing to compete can email missludington@gmail.com, visit https://www.missludingtonarea.org/ and follow the Facebook and Instagram page, Miss Ludington Area Scholarship Program for more information.