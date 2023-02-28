High winds and mixed precipitation Monday led to all area schools being cancelled Tuesday as crews continued to clean-up from a winter storm.
The inclement weather came on the heals of another storm that hit the area Feb. 23, prompting officials to close the county building in Hart.
According to National Weather Observer Bob Simonson of WEEH-FM in Mears, the Feb. 23 storm had .63 inch of liquid precipitation, contained freezing rain and dropped 4.8 inches of snow. The area received .44 inch of liquid precipitation for Feb. 27. Snow totals were not available.
Grant Lakes Energy reported it had 1,706 customers in Oceana without electrical power at 4 p.m. Monday afternoon. It had restored power to all but 627 customers as of 9 a.m. Tuesday.
Overall, Great Lakes Energy line crews worked into the evening, through high winds and heavy wet snow, Monday night to return power to approximately 2,000 GLE members. Roughly 6,000 members are still without power Tuesday morning.
Montcalm, Newaygo and Oceana counties accounted for the greatest concentration of remaining outages within the Great Lakes Energy service area. The majority of the outages are attributed to downed trees on powerlines due to ice buildup. Newaygo County had 3,785 customers without power at 4 p.m. Monday and Mason County had 814. As of Tuesday morning, Newaygo County had 3,483 still without power and Mason County had 202.
Consumers Energy reported Tuesday that it had 1,994 customers without power. Its outage map showed that there were 51-200 customers without power in the southeast Oceana area with significantly more along Newaygo County’s western border.