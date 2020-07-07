A Montague man was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash Monday evening in Claybanks Township.
The Oceana County Sheriff’s Office press release indicates that Jeremiah McDonald, 39, of Montague was pulled from the burning 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt by Samaritan Matthew Beebe after it had struck a tree.
The accident occurred on South Scenic Drive near Webster Road at 6:57 p.m. The release indicates that Oceana County Sheriff’s deputies, Grant Township Fire and Rescue and Life EMS were dispatched to the scene. Michigan Department of Natural Resource officers were on a patrol in the area and also responded.
When deputies arrived, McDonald had been pulled from vehicle and was laying roadside with series injuries to both legs. The vehicle was now fully engulfed in flames. According to the release, Beebe did not see the accident, but came upon it just after it happened. Beebe told police he pulled McDonald out through the passenger side window through heavy smoke and heat and moved McDonald away from the burning car. McDonald told police that he had swerved to miss a deer, went off the road and hit the tree. He was transported to Mercy Health Partners Hackley Campus in Muskegon for treatment. The Chevrolet Colbalt was totally destroyed in the crash and fire.