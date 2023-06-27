The Tacos and Trek for the Trail Saturday, June 24 attracted more than 100 participants and supporters.
“Proceeds received on Saturday were a little more than $4,000.” said Claudia Ressel-Hodan, board chairperson of the Friends of the Pentwater-Hart Trail. “Sixty-eight people participated in the 5k walk, run and ride and in total we served tacos to more than 100 people.” Adding, “it was a beautiful day.”
The event grand sponsor was by Corewell Health, with support from other sponsors, including the Pentwater Service Club, Shelby State Bank, Fleis and Vandenbrink and Lakeside Comprehensive Rehabilitation. Trailhead Bike Shop and the Starting Block also supported the event.
“We want to thank all the runners, walkers and cyclists who participated,” said Ressel-Hodan.
All proceeds from the event go toward future maintenance of the Pentwater-Hart Trail, a multi-use trail for cyclists, runners and walkers. The proposed 10-foot wide trail would be constructed in right-of-way along Wayne Road to Harrison, Harrison east to 72nd Avenue and 72nd to Tyler, where, pending the award of a grant, it may connect to a Safe Route to School Section and then connect with the Hart-Montague Rail Trail on Water Street.
“Funds raised at present are allocated to future trail maintenance as many pending grants require the trail to prove self-sufficiency beyond original construction,” said Ressel-Hodan. “With support from area residents and visitors now, we are proving the trail will be sustainable for generations to come,” she added.
The effort to create a trail from Pentwater to Hart, to connect with the rail trail, began 2015. In 2020, the committee formally became a 501c3 nonprofit organization called the “Friends of the Pentwater-Hart Trail.” The goal of the organization is to raise approximately $5.1 million for the trail, mainly through state and federal grants. In 2018, an allocation of $1.4 million for trail construction was made by former Michigan Senator Goeff Hansen. Private donations are also needed. Volunteer members currently work on the creation of the trail and in the future will work to maintain the trail to the safety standards of the appropriate government agencies. Funds raised in excess of the goal shall be placed in a reserve fund and shall be used solely for trail maintenance.
Anyone interested in donating to the trail effort and/or becoming a “Friend of the Pentwater-Hart Trail” may find a membership form on Pentwaterharttrail.com