Phil Morse, Oceana County Commissioner and New Era Christian School administrator, addressed the Shelby Village Council and announced that he would be running for state representative in 2022 saying, “I believe God has wired me with gifts that would make for an effective policy maker. I listen to different perspectives on an issue and then make a decision; balancing a willingness to compromise with standing strong in principles. There are traditional and conservative values that are worth firmly fighting for and issues in which compromise can be made.”
Morse announces candidacy for state rep
John Cavanagh
