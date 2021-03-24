Michigan State Police troopers are investigating the death of a 4-year-old autistic child.
At approximately 4:11 p.m. Tuesday, troopers from the Michigan State Police Hart Post responded to a residence on West Kinney Road in Summit Township, Mason County for a missing child. Troopers, Mason County Sheriff’s Department and family searched the area and located the child, unresponsive, in a water-filled drainage ditch near the residence. Life saving measures were taken prior to EMS arrival. The child was transported to the hospital by Life EMS and then transported to a Grand Rapids Hospital by Aero Med where he was pronounced deceased.
This incident remains under investigation by the MSP Hart Post and does not appear to be suspicious in nature at this time.
Troopers were assisted on scene by the Mason County Sheriff’s Department, Life EMS, Mason County Emergency Manager and Ludington Police Department.
