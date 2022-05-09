On May 2, Troopers from the Michigan State Police Hart Post and two honor society students, Dayrin Ramirez and Selena Salinas from Hart High School filled purses with care items. These purses and care items were obtained for the Hart Post’s Purses with a Purpose event that was held through the month of April. This event gathered purses and comfort items such as toiletries, oral hygiene products, brushes, lotions, shampoo, conditioner, candies, socks, and various other items to put in these purses.
The purses will be distributed to benefit Communities Overcoming Violent Encounters (C.O.V.E) and the West Shore Community College. They will be available to survivors of sexual/domestic assault and other people in need.
The event collected 93 purses that were able to be filled with a large quantity of comfort items. Organizers said the generosity of the community is remarkable, and they wanted to thank all those that donated.