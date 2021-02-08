The Michigan State University Cooperative Extension Program will host a free educational webinar regarding Gypsy Moths Feb. 23 from 1-2 p.m.
Gypsy moths (Lymantria dispar) were imported into North America in the mid 1800s in a failed attempt to produce silk. They have since naturalized to the climate and over the last 150 years have spread across the northeastern United States and Canada. Gypsy moths have been found in Michigan since the 1980s. Efforts to control and suppress gypsy moths have been underway in Macomb County since 1992 and for over 30 years in Michigan and the U.S.
After a 10-year hiatus, this pest returned in 2019 with significant acreage infested throughout the state. This invasive species can cause tree decline and death, loss of property value, and can be a nuisance for homeowners and residents. Fall surveys found both an increase community infested and number of spray blocks and acres qualifying for the program.
This FREE program is open to everyone but pre-registration is required.
Register at: https://events.anr.msu.edu/gypsymoth2021/
For more information, contact Terry Gibb at gibb@msu.edu or call 586-469-6440.