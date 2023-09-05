A Muskegon man suffered a severe injury Monday evening after losing control of his motorcycle while entering the US-31 expressway from Monroe Road in Pentwater Township.
According to the Oceana County Sheriff’s Office accident report, Glen Edwin Masterson, 61, of 424 S. Wolf Lake Road, Muskegon, was traveling south on the US-31 entrance ramp on a 2004 Honda GL 1800 when he lost control, left the roadway and struck a directional road sign before reaching the expressway. Oceana County Sheriff Craig Mast said Masterson suffered a badly broken leg. He was transported to Trinity Health Mercy Hospital in Muskegon.