A Muskegon man was shot and killed Sunday, June 12 in Oceana County’s Grant Township.
A suspect, a 32-year-old man also from Muskegon, was later arrested by Michigan State Police in Muskegon County, was taken into custody and was lodged in the Oceana County Jail. The suspect’s name is not being released pending formal charges. The victim’s name also has not be released pending family notification. The Oceana County Sheriff’s Office said a 28-year-old female from Montague was also involved and was not injured.
According to a statement from Oceana County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Shane Hasty, emergency personnel were dispatched to the residence for reports of shots being fired and a victim was struck. Upon arrival, it was determined that the victim was deceased. A be on the lookout request was given to neighboring counties and the suspect vehicle was located and stopped by Muskegon County officers and Michigan State Police at which time he was taken into custody.
The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Michigan State Police, MSP Crime Lab, Life EMS, Grant Township Rescue, the Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office and the Mid-Michigan Medical Examiner’s Office.