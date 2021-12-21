The New Era Police Department lost one of its own Monday.
According to New Era Police Chief Roy Strait, Sgt. Mike Grillo, 65, of Grand Haven, died from a COVID-related issue. He said the two of them were assisting at the late Pentwater Fire Chief Paul Smith’s funeral a few weeks ago, and that Grillo contacted him later that week and said he was sick. Grillo had a long career in law enforcement with the Grand Haven Police and Muskegon Police. He was with the part-time New Era department for approximately five years.
“He was my Santa for Roy’s Kids, too,” Strait said about the program he started to provide Christmas gifts to less fortunate children.
According to Strait, Grillo also was undergoing treatment for some form of cancer in Ann Arbor.
“It was a shock to all of us,” Strait said.