SHELBY — Monday, the Village of New Era sought Shelby Village Council input regarding a replacement for its current sewer technician Wally Wolting, who will be retiring.
New Era Village President Roger Fessenden, along with village trustees Gary Grinwis and Mark Kelly, were all present at Monday’s meeting. Speaking on behalf of the group, Fessenden said they were in attendance to see if they could get help in the short-term before a replacement can be secured and receive the proper certifications. He said Wolting will be available for a short time, however, training of a new person will take six months to become fully certified.
The village has no water management, just sewer and it contracts out for any repairs needed to the 35 year-old system. He guessed about 10 hours a week is currently spent on the system.
Shelby Councilor John Sutton asked if the village had reached out to the Michigan Rural Water Association. Village Administrator Brady Selner's understanding is that the association will assist members in transition up to three months and after that entities enter into a more formal contract.
“I am always open to a regional or collaborative effort,” Selner said. All were agreeable to a meeting between Selner and the system supervisors, Jeremiah Helenhouse and Wolting, as a first step to offering any short-term assistance. Information would then be brought to Shelby’s water & sanitation committee for further review before bringing anything formally to the full council.
In other village business, the council set a public hearing to discuss the FY Proposed Budget 2023-24 for Monday, Feb. 27 at 6:10 p.m. Copies of the proposed budget are available for review in the village offices. The council also approved the appointment of Tim Horton to a second term on the village planning commission. During council discussion village President Paul Inglis added, “Tim is a real asset to the commission.” Horton’s term will run through Dec. 31, 2025.
The village also approved Resolution 04-23 authorizing Selner to sign an ARP-funded (American Rescue Plan) Drinking Water Asset Management grant agreement between the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) and the village. Two years ago the village applied for the same grant, but was not within the fundable range. However, since the ARP program was instituted, the village was notified it now might be and would be awarded $185,000 to complete a water asset management report and field-verify 52 service lines throughout the village. The report would be a sampling of the total number of lines to be replaced and representative of the complete inventory the village needs to complete to be in compliance with EGLE. The village will have until Dec. 31, 2026 to complete the work once the grant is received. Selner relayed that the report would give the village a good picture of its water service line situation. “It puts a score on each line and tells you what to replace when,” he said.
Finally, Police Chief Steven Waltz reported that Shelby Public Schools were the recipients of a School Resource Officer grant. He will be posting and hiring for the new officer soon. The three-year position will be covered 50 percent by the grant and 50 percent by the school. The officer will be regularly present and available for school issues in all grades, kindergarten through 12th grade. According to Inglis, the school took advantage of this grant several years ago, and it was reportedly very successful.