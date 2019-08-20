On Tuesday, Aug. 6, artisans from Omnibus Studios Inc. installed a 13-panel stained-glass window at Grand Traverse Area Catholic Schools Immaculate Conception Elementary School, 314 Vine St., in Traverse City. The 16-foot-tall, 8-foot-wide Renaissance-style window was designed and created at Omnibus’ New Era studio before being transported to Traverse City for installation.
“What makes this work most unusual is that all the 1,833 pieces of glass that make up this elaborate window were decorated using ancient glass painting techniques — the same technique used in the 14th century when the stained glass windows were being assembled on the Notre Dame Cathedral Paris,” said Richard Hanley, president and CEO of Omnibus Studios Inc. “The only difference is that we used ceramic kilns to permanently fire this paint onto the glass instead of the wood-fired kilns used in 14th century Paris.”
Hanley and his team at Omnibus Studios have been working on the illustration and design of the school’s intricate stained glass project at their New Era studio for over a year. The team researched liturgical stained-glass windows from the Renaissance period in order to create an authentic custom-designed piece that mirrored history. Design elements from that time-frame were also used as a guide in crafting the window, which features the Angel Gabriel and the Mother of Jesus at the Annunciation.
To make the new chapel window unique to the local Traverse City community, the Omnibus Studios team included background images of the area’s sand dunes and Traverse Bay’s turquoise waters.
“We are extremely excited to see this project come to life and to be able to display it in such a beautiful setting,” Hanley said. “We couldn’t have asked for a better team whose hard work and delicate craftsmanship created an exquisite piece of art that will be admired by the community for years to come.”