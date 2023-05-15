Five new 800 Mhz police radios for by the Oceana County Sheriff’s Office will be purchased by Newfield Township using money from marijuana proceeds.
The Oceana County Board of Commissioner approved the purchase at its May 11 meeting. The mobile units will cost $5,800 each and are encrypted. They are being purchased from Ingham County and generally cost $7,500 to $8,000 each. Oceana County Sheriff Craig Mast said the department will eventually need approximately 20 radios.
The county also approved replacing two toilets and two sinks in one of its 10-person jail cells. One of the current toilets has a crack in the porcelain and leaks into the basement below the cell.
In a memo to the board, Undersheriff Ryan Schiller wrote that the maintenance department has attempted to repair and replace some of these items, but was unable to find suitable hardware. The new fixtures will be stainless steel.
The board authorized funding not to exceed $15,000.