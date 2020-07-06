The next New Era Farmers Market will be July 14, from 4-7 p.m. There will be an emergency vehicle display for the Kids Power of Produce (KPOP) Club from 4-5 p.m. The market will feature the fire department, police, EMS and Conservation Officers. KPOP Club will also feature storytime with Katie O’Grady from Muskegon. There will be a drawing for two passes to Lewis Adventure Farm and Zoo.
Deb’s Cafe from Shelby will serve up chicken casserole. Organizers will try to bring in a second food vendor to be determined. The entertainment is from 5-7 p.m. and will feature solo act Mackenzie Love from Pentwater.
Markets are at 1820 Ray Ave. in New Era. Check out the facebook page for a list of vendors and what you can find at the market July 14.