No one was injured in a house fire in the City of Hart early last Friday afternoon.
The fire at 211 Wood St. just east of State Street was reported at approximately 1:30 p.m., said Hart Area Fire Chief Dwight Fuehring. He did not know the property owner’s name, but said the home was insured.
Fuehring was uncertain if the structure would be a total loss, saying that would be up to the insurance company to decide. The home had water and smoke damage on the second floor and water damage on the first floor. Fuehring said the attic and roof were destroyed and that the home is inhabitable. He said it is suspected that the cause was electrical, but the cause remained undetermined Monday.
Firefighters also were hampered by the frigid temperatures which caused icing, making it difficult for firefighters to get on the roof and prompting firefighters to bring in the Shelby-Benona ladder truck. Fuehring said the rear stairs also iced over and one line froze on a pump.
The Hart Police Department contacted the Red Cross to assist the family. The Oceana County Sheriff’s Office assisted with traffic control. In addition to the Shelby-Benona department, the Hart Area Fire Department was assisted by Pentwater, Walkerville, and Ferry fire units.
“Overall, all departments did a great job,” Fuehring said.