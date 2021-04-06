No one was injured in an early morning house fire Monday at 5204 W. Fox Rd. in Mears.
Hart Area Fire Chief Dwight Fuehring said crews were dispatched to the scene between 56th and 64th avenues at approximately 1:38 a.m. He said the parents and two children were awaken by a propane tank explosion which has likely due to the rear deck burning.
“It exploded because the deck was on fire,” Fuehring said, adding that the cause was unknown at this time, but the home was insured and some personal items will likely be saved.
Fire crews did not run into any challenges in battling the blaze, Fuehring said. “Everything went pretty good on it,” he said. The Hart department was assisted by Pentwater, Shelby-Benona and Ferry fire departments. Units cleared the scene at approximately 5 a.m.