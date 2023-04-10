New to downtown Hart this summer is a concept that brings together the idea of pop-up (temporary) businesses with the tiny house movement, to create a tiny retail village called Main Street Market. Six 12-by-12 foot colorful chalets will be placed in the Hart Commons Parking lot and rented seasonally. The program is designed to attract small businesses and create retail shopping. It is an opportunity for entrepreneurs to sell and showcase products to area residents and tourists. Vendors in the chalets will be exposed to traffic from events, shopping and dining downtown. The design of the space includes benches, picnic tables, kid’s play equipment, potted trees and electricity. The buildings have no heat, so they are seasonal. The chalets are expected to be open by July 1. If you are interested in renting a chalet for the season, please visit the Hart Economic & Redevelopment website at takemetohart.org. Additional information is available in the vendor application. 2023 introductory rental fee is $500 for the season.
Now accepting applications for downtown pop-up shops | Main Street Market
- John Cavanagh
