Oceana County voters Tuesday overwhelmingly backed former Vice President Joe Biden over Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders in Michigan’s Presidential Primary in the race to become the Democratic nominee for president in November.
Biden won in all Oceana County’s 18 precincts.
On the Republican side, incumbent President Donald J. Trump was virtually uncontested in the primary and easily won all of Oceana’s precincts. With 32 of the Michigan’s 83 counties reporting at the Herald-Journal’s press time early Wednesday morning, Biden led with 53.28 precinct of the vote to Sanders’ 35.3 percent.
In the two local races, Weare Township voters narrowly defeated a fire millage request 141-126. Hart City voters approved a road improvement request 250-71.
Overall voter turnout was at 24.78 percent. Pentwater had the highest voter turnout at 33.9 percent, while Leavitt had the lowest at 15.13 percent.
Results are unofficial until certified by the Oceana County Board of Canvassers.