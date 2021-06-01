The Oceana Center Cemetery, established in 1877, on a plot of land just shy of a quarter of an acre, in the middle of Oceana County, is not only a lovely final resting place, but one with a wonderful history behind it.
The earliest recorded burials include Oliver C. Powers in 1868; Chloe Brooks in 1871, Frederick P. Beckman in 1872 and Eliza (Spaulding) Hallack in 1880. In 1877, Silas C. and Sally Powers deeded the .23 acre “to the Board of Health in Shelby Township for the purpose of creating a cemetery.” Oceana County was 22 years old at the time; the Village of Shelby (originally established as Churchill Corners) was 11 years old and the City of Hart was 21 years old. With the townships of Shelby, Ferry, Elbridge and Hart joining at the corner of Baseline Road and 112th Avenue, the area has become known as “Oceana Center.” In 1897, the Oceana Center Union Aid Society of the Wesleyan and Methodist Episcopal Churches of Oceana Center of Michigan were founded and in 1903 the Oceana Center Grange was formed. The grange building still stands, and the organization is still active today.
Available cemetery records show that a group of neighbors formed “The Oceana Center Cemetery Association” in 1931 for the purpose of caring for the cemetery, making the association 90 years old this year. It formed bylaws and met at least once a year to discuss the business of the cemetery. Listed as founding members were Joe Christman Jr., Blanche (Hallack) Christman, Don Corliss, Esther Doolittle, Earnest Hallack, Mercile House, Rosetta Mead, Bert Mead, Elinor Lindefield, Elmer L. Newell, Bessie E. Newell and Geneveve Thurston. At some point the cemetery was divided into 72 Lots with each holding six individual plots. Back in the day, vaults were not required therefore each lot could hold six caskets. Now with the use of vaults, lots can only hold five caskets.
Early minutes record that in 1936, “a committee of the officers was instructed to sell the fencing and to use the money obtained from it for the upkeep of the cemetery.” In 1937, “the chair appointed a committee to see about getting the road to the cemetery improved and to collect money for the cemetery.” Various work bees were recorded, as were contacts to families with loved ones buried there, asking for donations to help with the upkeep. In 1947, with $24 in the treasury, the association first approached Shelby Township to ask for financial assistance. It is recorded that it received $25 from the township. In 1961, the association established Articles of Association, which has guided the group ever since.
Matriarch of the Hallack and Christman families of Oceana Center, Eliza Hallack, moved her family to Oceana Center, after her husband, William, was killed in a logging accident in New York State. Not only was she one of the first to be buried in the new cemetery, but her legacy lives on in those still caring for this hallowed place. Early records list many young men of the neighborhood as being paid for the job of mowing, including Harley & Roger Christman (Eliza’s great-great grandsons), Don Corliss, Arthur Curtis, Clint & George Hallack (Eliza’s great-great grandsons) Max Munson and Kenneth Peters. The pay was just .20 per hour in the 1930s. By the 1950s, Clint Hallack had been named sexton for the cemetery and throughout the following decades George’s son, Duane and Clint’s children Jerianne, Stanley, Dan and Kerry Hallack were enlisted to help with mowing. By the 1980s and 90s, other family members joined in the care; including daughters-in-law Sandi (Rosse), Jeanne Hallack and Sharon Hallack; grandchildren Amber Hallack and Jason Hallack (Dan Hallack’s children), Jeremy Hallack, Kevin Hallack and Samantha Hallack (Kerry Hallack’s children) and Megan and Lauren Hallack (Stan Hallack’s children). From 2009-2017 Harley Christman’s daughter, Anita, her husband Rick and their sons, Colton, Caleb and Damon assumed care duties. Since 2018, Harley Christman’s grandson, Jeff, wife, Kristine and their children, Ethan, Aiden and Alaina Schaner (Harley’s great-grandchildren), as well as his granddaughter, Jeff’s sister, Gina (Schaner), husband, Adam and their children, Ella and Noah Smith (Harley’s great-grandchildren), have taken over care of the cemetery. Over the years, spring and fall clean up has been taken on by local families and organizations, including the Oceana Center Grange, the Brooks 4-H Club, Boy Scout troops and just this year the entire Bernard & Patricia Peters clan, who were preparing for their mother’s committal service.
“Back in 1931 when the association was formed, it probably never occurred to the members that some of their descendants 90 years in the future, would still be caring for the cemetery. It’s a rich legacy,” said Sharon Hallack.
For some of those taking their turn mowing the cemetery, it was their first paying job and each has their own memories of the task. Stan Hallack remembers that mowing the cemetery could be kind of spooky. One time his dad, who had come to get him for lunch, came up behind him and tapped him on the shoulder. “I started running and never looked back until I was out of the cemetery,” he said. Stan’s daughter, Megan, remembers a similar feeling, “I would wear my walkman so I could listen to music, but I kept looking behind me to make sure no one was following me.” Because of the small size of the cemetery, it didn’t take long to mow, but the young teens were not allowed to use a riding lawn mower. “I was very proud of my first paying job — and the fact that we literally pulled the lawn mower up the hill to do it!” said Amber (Hallack) Burden. “We used to play up there with the neighborhood kids, and one of the family stones had the name ‘Allen’ on it. We were so jealous that Allen Christman had a stone with his name on it,” recalls Jerianne (Hallack) Block.
In 2011, Stan and Sharon Hallack, while on a motorcycle trip, stopped in Java, N.Y. to locate the headstone of family patriarch William Hallack. “There in the Union Corners Cemetery, in a cemetery just a bit smaller than Oceana Center’s, we found it. In some way it was the missing piece of family history,” Sharon said. Stan added, “As we were getting ready to leave I noticed that the cemetery sat at the top of a hill overlooking a valley of farm fields, much like Oceana Center back home.”
Since its first donation of $25 in 1947, Shelby Township has provided the cemetery association a stipend of several hundred dollars annually to help cover the cost of fuel, parts and labor. Funds collected from the sale of lots and plots over the years have been used to purchase new equipment or for maintenance such as tree trimming. In 2020, in order to align themselves with state law, Shelby Township took over the bank account and handling of expenses for the cemetery. But the cemetery association, made up of local families, still meets and decides how best to take care of it. In fact just before Memorial Day a new sign, which had been discussed for years, was finally designed and installed.
Oceana Center Cemetery is on the southwest corner of Baseline Road and 112th Ave. The current Oceana Center Cemetery Association include descendants of local Oceana Center families Barb (Peters) Beard, Jerianne (Hallack) Block, Brenda (Peters) Goughler, Jeremy Hallack, Stan & Sharon Hallack, Steve Peters, Jeff Schaner and Adam Smith.