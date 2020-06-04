Oceana County buildings will reopen to the public beginning Monday, June 8 at 9 a.m. for general county services only such as marriage licenses, CPL, dog licenses, tax payments, filing of deeds and so on.
All court offices remain closed.
Reopening county buildings follows Governor Whitmer’s executive order #2020-110, issued Monday, June 1, that rescinded an earlier order that greatly restricted public access to general county services.
To enter a building, a facial covering is required as well as a health screening questionnaire and temperature check. Normal security screenings will also occur in appropriate buildings. Providing your name and address on a Contact Tracing log is also required. Once allowed entry into a building, strict social distancing rules must be followed.
To minimize delays, members of the public are encouraged to schedule an appointment with a county office rather than simply arriving at a county building. This will facilitate faster screenings and entry into the building.
The general public will be turned away when a mask is not being worn or when either of the screenings indicate further entry into a building should be prohibited.
For questions, please contact the county administrator’s office at 231-873-6701.