District Health Department #10 (DHD#10) is bringing the COVID-19 vaccine to the community through multiple pop-up vaccine clinics all summer long.
Getting the COVID-19 vaccine is important because:
We are still at risk. Although cases are declining overall (thanks to more people getting vaccinated), the health department continues to see new cases in its counties. There are also new variants of the virus that are not well understood, some more contagious than others.
The vaccine is your best defense again the virus. COVID-19 can cause serious, life-threatening complications, and there is no way to predict how the virus will affect you or those around you. Getting fully vaccinated is the best way to build protection against the virus and prevent future illness and death.
The vaccine is safe. All COVID-19 vaccines currently available to the public have gone through rigorous FDA testing to ensure that they are safe.
As of June 21, 21,812 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Oceana County and 48.6 percent of residents are fully vaccinated.
The health department asks that people help it continue to move forward by getting your COVID-19 vaccine at one of its upcoming pop-up clinics in June:
June 25, 4-5:30 p.m. – Arbre Farms Parking Lot, 6362 N. 192nd Ave., Walkerville
June 30, noon to 5 p.m, Pentwater Public School Cafeteria, 600 E. Park St., Pentwater
The health department will announce more pop-up vaccine clinics as they are scheduled.
For the clinics listed above, you do not need an appointment – just walk in to receive your vaccine. All clinics will have Pfizer for 12 and older, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson for 18 and older.
For more information on the COVID-19 vaccine, go to www.dhd10.org/covid-19-vaccine. To stay up to date on the latest information, sign up for Public Health Alerts at www.dhd10.org/schedule.