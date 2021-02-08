The Oceana County Economic Alliance (OCEA), in partnership with Connected Nation Michigan (CN Michigan), has launched a Connected Community Engagement for the county. The program will leverage data provided by residents, businesses, community organizations, and others to identify problem areas and solutions for expanding high speed internet (broadband) access across the county.
“Every local household, business and community organization has a role in bringing the benefits of this work to our area,” said OCEA Board Chair, Gayle Forner. “Addressing the challenges of poor, or even zero, internet connection has never been more critical. OCEA recognizes and prioritizes broadband infrastructure as a critical component of rural economic development as tele-medicine, online learning, remote work and virtual ‘connectedness’ are increasingly a key part of the foundation of a healthy and prosperous future.”
All of Oceana County is asked to do its part in launching this program by taking a 10-minute survey at https://myconnectedcommunity.org/oceana-county/. Those unable to access the online survey are encouraged to visit any Oceana County library to take the survey online or to get a printed copy that can be completed and returned to OCEA, 844 S. Griswold St. Hart MI 49420.
Data from the survey will be used to create an Oceana County Technology Action Plan.
“It’s critically important for as many families, businesses and community organizations as possible take part in this survey because the more information we get, the better our plan will be, and the more data we will have to work with as we try to bring more funding and service options to our county” said Jodi Nichols, business development coordinator for Oceana County Economic Alliance.
About the Connected Community Program and Connected Nation Michigan: The program has been leveraged by more than 350 communities across the country to develop community-specific Technology Action Plans which include immediate and long-term steps for improving broadband access. To learn more about the Connected program visit https://connectednation.org/connect-my-community/.