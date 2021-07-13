After an altered fair schedule due to the pandemic in 2020, the Oceana County Fair will be back in full swing next month, starting Aug. 19. Expect all of your favorites along with some new additions to celebrate the sesquicentennial event.
“We will be having a full, back-to-normal fair, with the addition of another weekend of carnival amusements and food vendors,” said Paul Erickson, fair board president.
This year, due to a cancellation the week before, Elliott Amusements will have its carnival for two weekends at the fairgrounds. The midway will be open Wednesday, Aug. 19 at 2 p.m.; Thursday, Aug. 20 at 1 p.m. and Friday, Aug. 21 at 1 p.m. The midway will be closed Sunday, Aug. 22 and Monday, Aug. 23. The midway will reopen Tuesday, Aug. 24 at 5 p.m.; Wednesday, Thursday at 2 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, Aug. 27 — 28 at 1 p.m.
On Thursday, Aug. 26, special handicap access will be available from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. As always, special armband pricing will be available for purchase. Food vendors will be available both weekends.
“All of our buildings will be open, and we plan to hold grandstand events as we have in the past. Tuesday Aug. 24 will be our Oceana Talent Search, hosted by Edgar Strubel. Wednesday, Aug. 25 we are planning a very special 150th Anniversary Celebration, the details of which are still being worked out; Thursday will be the annual 4-H Large Animal Livestock Auction; Friday, we will once again be hosting the West Michigan Pullers Truck & Tractor Pull, and we will close out the week with our annual TNT Demolition Derby,” Erickson said. “We’ll also have our annual garden tractor and draft horse pulls. If you’ve driven by lately you’ll notice that the grandstands are undergoing a major structural repair and remodel. We were fortunate to secure a MDARD (Michigan Department of Agriculture & Rural Development) grant. That along with some in-kind and private donations have given us about a $50,000 budget for the renovations to this 110-year-old structure. In addition, we will be opening up and remodeling the north end of the building, which hasn’t been open to the public in 75 years. It will be a beautiful space for people to gather.
In addition to the commercial building vendors and 4-H animal projects, the public along with area 4-Hers will have their exhibits and projects on display in the Adult Exhibit and 4-H Exhibit buildings respectively. Before the fair arrives, the public is also invited to two special events being held Saturday, Aug. 7. The 4-H Horse Development Council will be hosting a horse show on the infield at the Scott Arena. Also on Saturday, Aug. 7 a Summer Car Show and Swap Meet sponsored by the Michigan Buggy Builders will be held on the carnival grounds.
“There’s lots to look forward to at the fairgrounds in August,” Erickson said.