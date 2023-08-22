Zeke Guikema counted loud and proud.
“One, two, three, four, five, six, seven … !”
And down went the 10-year-old youngster — laughing just as loud as he counted, while slapping the sod in frustration for not having made it to 10 jumps — because he was tripped by the twirling rope on his eighth jump.
Zeke’s 12-year-old sister, ElliAna, who was the lone person twirling the rope — its opposite end was tied to a fence — laughed just as loud. Colter Walker and Reid Slotman, both 8 years old and awaiting their turn to jump the rope, also laughed.
Not far away, just a pine cone’s toss across the grass, in fact, another youngster was climbing a tree.
Down the paved path three more youngsters sat at a picnic table, eating the early-morning breakfast.
And here and there other youngsters — just about all of them members of 4-H — were busy being young at heart, young in their step and skip, and most of all, young in their souls. Each and everyone of them, no matter what they were doing, were proof positive that community events like this fair serve as heart-pounding reminders of what is good and pure in small-town America
The 152nd Oceana County Fair — which is older than 13 U.S. states — was a flurry of activity early Tuesday and will continue that way throughout the week.
And even as young Zeke picked himself up off the ground, brushed himself off and challenged the twirling rope, again — this time he managed to get the full 10 skips in, which prompted shouts of approval from his sister and Colter and Reid — there was plenty of other 4-H action going on in the nearby small barn where morning’s 4-H Swine Showmanship competition was going on.
“I’m just looking for the fundamentals in showmanship,” said Judge Tim Kiesling of Owosso.
Dolph Eisenlohr, had just finished competing when he led his entry, “Wig the Pig,” back to its pen. The 13-year-old member of the Proud Porkers 4-H Club said he was satisfied with he and Wig’s performance — “sort’a.”
“Well, you gotta’ make eye contact with the judge, all the time,” said Dolph, who has been a member of 4-H for nine years and showing pigs for five years.
“Eye contact, it shows you are concentrating and that you have respect for the judge.”
If the Oceana County Fair might be small in size — it advertises itself as being “The Best Little Fair in Michigan” — it is enormous for being a summer-ending generational go-to gathering site where families and friends renew their acquaintances, and their appreciation for what is good and wholesome with 4-H, growing up in small towns and working the soil, and other notions of Rockwellian nature.
“It’s fun coming here,” Dolph said as he talked about his 278-pound, 8-month-old 4-H Showmanship project named “Wig the Pig.”
“It’s a lot of work, it’s a lot of fun.”