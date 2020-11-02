The Oceana County Farm Bureau Promotion and Education Committee took to the Oceana County Fairgrounds to host a drive-thru Ag-Oween Thursday, Oct. 29 for area youth.
Participants had the opportunity to collect treats and trinkets that were all agricultural-related to the commodities grown in Oceana County. Over 120 youth attended.
Volunteers Jamie VanderZanden and Alyssa Redding provided youth with pumpkin information and complimentary pumpkins from Todd Greiner Farms of Hart. Cindy Vinke and Kimberly Vinke created as spooky display of different apples, apple information and handed out apple slices provided by Peterson Farms Inc. of Hart. Sarah Westhoff passed out veggie and potato chips with potato and wheat information. Country Dairy employees Samantha Curtis, MaKayla Curtis and Katelyn Curtis dressed in cow costumes to help distribute dairy industry information and yogurt treats to the kids. Megan Herrygers helped with the cherry table by passing out coloring books and cherry drinks. Sarah Schaner, dressed in her unicorn costume, provided information on corn with treats made from corn. Lane Stotler and Erin Thomas handed out animal crackers and talked about the different livestock raised in Oceana County and Tara Oomen helped distribute carrot and asparagus information to attendees, providing pencils, pens and coolie cups.
The Oceana County Community Foundation Youth Advisory Council was also on hand to handout books to the kids that participated. Farm Bureau Insurance -Klotz Agency provided bags for all the kids to collect their treats and trinkets. Youth dressed in costume were entered into a drawing for a local business gift card.