New flag disposal box installed at Oceana County Department of Veterans’ Affairs
In partnership with the National Association of Counties and the National Flag Foundation, Oceana County has installed a flag retirement box at the County Services Building at 844 S. Griswold St., Hart. Flags should be folded respectfully before being placed in the box.
The United States Flag Code prescribes flag etiquette — everything from flying it near other flags to instructions on how to raise and lower it. “The flag, when it is in such condition that it is no longer a fitting emblem of display, should be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning,” says the code.
Members of the Oceana County Department of Veterans’ Affairs (OCDVA) will be responsible for the proper disposal of the worn flags.
“This centrally-located drop-off provides convenience while respecting our national symbol,” said Derik VanBaale, OCDVA Committee chairman. “The county is unified in helping enable our citizens to respect our great nation while disposing of old or worn out flags.”
Said NACo Executive Director Matthew Chase, “We are pleased to provide these flag retirement boxes. Helping residents properly dispose of worn U.S. flags is consistent with our commitment to public service and community engagement.”