Oceana County Farm Bureau will host its annual meeting this year in a little different format.
Tuesday, Sept. 15, the Oceana County Farm Bureau will be a drive thru ice cream social at the Oceana County Fairgrounds from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Due to COVID-19, the board of directors felt this drive thru format would best to ensure proper social distancing is observed.
Members will receive a packet of information that would normally be provided during a traditional annual meeting. There will be information on upcoming events, programs and benefits Farm Bureau has to offer, an opportunity to vote on new policies affecting Oceana agriculture and electing new board members.
Once members have completed their ballots, they will have opportunity to select one of the three flavors of Country Dairy Ice Cream or a Country Dairy Cow Pie before they drive home.
Reservations are due no later than Thursday, Sept. 10 to the Oceana County Farm Bureau at 231-4654 or via e-mail at jmarfio@ctyfb.com