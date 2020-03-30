With the economy at a standstill and many people unemployed as the result of the coronavirus quarantine, families are figuring out how to make ends meet. Oceana County is blessed to have four food pantries, and they are prepared to help families in need for as long as necessary.
The Bread of Life Food Pantry at 11 Washington St. in Hart operates Wednesdays from 3-5 p.m. The Pentwater Community Food Pantry housed at the First Baptist Church of Pentwater is at 101 S Rush St. is open the second and fourth Wednesday of each month at 9:30 a.m. The New Hope Community Church Food Pantry is the third Wednesday of every month starting at 6 p.m. and the Trinity Lutheran Church Food Pantry on Stony Lake Road in New Era open on the second and fourth Saturday of every month starting at 9:30 a.m. with a Baby Pantry open on the second Saturday as well.
The West Golden Wesleyan Church recently had its last food pantry and will no longer have regular pantries. Instead they will be an emergency pantry as they hear of needs in the Mears area. Pastor Sue Beckman said they would like to offer a food truck from time to time as funds become available. They would gladly accept toiletries and personal care items to help in the interim.
The Bread of Life Food Pantry interim director Jane Beaudoin said, “We don’t really have the space or volunteers to put food in people’s cars so we are bagging food and setting in on tables for people to pick up each Wednesday from 3-5 p.m. Fortunately we’ve received an abundance of donations over the past several weeks. Peterson Farms’ food drive brought us a variety of canned and frozen food, various restaurants have provided us with fresh produce or frozen items they can’t use and our Feeding America trucks supply the remainder. We reached out to Ceres Solutions in Hart, and they were able to get us 600 lbs. of dry beans from a connection at MSU. We also receive support from the United Way and through the Meijer stores ‘Simply Give’ program. We serve about 50-60 families each week. One grocery bag feeds about four people. The contents of the bags depends on what we receive. Our only requirement is that people need to be Oceana County residents. We get a lot of ‘God Bless Yous’ from afar. Inside the pantry we’ve developed a ‘Wall of Thanks’ thanking our many providers over the years. This ministry truly is a community effort.” Contact Jane Thocher at 616-540-8910 to donate for more information.
According to Sharita Prowant of New Hope Community Church, “Each of our Feeding America truck shipments costs between $700-$1,100 and contains 10,000 lbs. of food, 99 percent of the food is perishable items like produce, bread and yogurt. Visitors receive a box of about 30-35 food items. At our last pantry on the 18th, it was hard to be socially distant. Many people come for the socialization as much as for the food. The only criteria is that people must be at least 18 years old, but no financial criteria is required to receive food. We figure there must be a need if they show up. For many of the elderly on medications, they have said their prescriptions are so costly they really depend on us to help with their food needs. We could not do any of what we do without some very important community supporters. Peterson Farms held a food drive in December, and when they pulled into our lot in February, I broke into tears. Our pantry was about empty. Their donations and those they collected from the community filled about 90 percent of our February distribution. I also contacted United Way to see if we could get some help, and they will be sponsoring a food truck on Wednesday, April 1. We’d like to do a food truck every month for awhile. We also partner with the Dunkard Brethren Church; their youth work the lines on pantry days. I cannot thank them enough for their initiative, smiles and efficiency. We are using extra precautions of course. Food is boxed up and brought to cars vs having people come in the building. We’ve also suspended our monthly community meals until further notice. We provided food for 178 families at our March 18 pantry. I would suspect that will go up in the months ahead. I have been doing this ministry for 17 years and even though I have my own health issues, I will continue to be involved. If people feel fed, they are welcome to make a donation to Feeding America and name New Hope Community Church as the recipient, they can make a donation directly to the church for the food pantry, or people can give directly to the United Way who helps fund food trucks in the area.” Prowant can be reached at 231-854-2675.
Trinity Lutheran Church is continuing its food pantries with the following modifications and safeguards, according to organizer Sandy Barber, “Visitors are no longer able to come in and “shop” for their items. Instead volunteers pack boxes with an assortment of items and put them into people’s trunks as they drive through the parking lot. We make sure all of our volunteers are healthy and have not traveled since the last pantry. We also have only one intake person with one clipboard and one pen. A good share of our food comes from the Feeding America organization. We are preparing for heightened impact due to the extended situation.” Donations can be arranged or questions asked of Barber at 231-861-4991.
The Pentwater Community Food Pantry based out of the First Baptist Church in Pentwater is still hosting regular food pantries for the greater community on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month. Pastor Mark Lilly said, “Because we have over 100 people come from as far away as North Muskegon, Wahalla and Hesperia, in an effort to meet more of the local needs right here in the village and school district, we will be holding a special food pantry sometime in the next several weeks for local residents only. This whole ‘touch me not’ thing is very hard. We aren’t having visitors come into the church during this time, instead we are preparing boxes and setting them on a table outside where people can pick them up. We benefited greatly from the food drive Peterson Farms did in December. We work with Feeding America for most of our food, and we are part of Meijers ‘Simply Give’ program, customers are asked if they would like to purchase a $10 food only gift card. Meijer matches the donations dollar for dollar, then those cards are given to local food pantries selected by the store. Food Pantries can then purchase what they may be short of in their pantries. We are scheduled to be the recipients from May 10 — June 6. Contact the Pentwater Baptist Church at 231-869-5149 if you have donations or other questions.
Community Meals and Clothing Closets
New Hope Community Church, Hart Wesleyan Church community meals have been suspended for the time being. Hart Wesleyan Church’s Clothing Closet, which provides free used clothing, is available and will be open by appointment, observing social distancing guidelines. Pastor Steve Gray said, “We are also organizing volunteers who will be available to shop and deliver basic necessities to seniors and vulnerable individuals who may not wish to go out in public. Appointments can be set up by calling the church office: 231-873-0832.”
The Centenary United Methodist Church of Pentwater is still providing dinners for the community, every Wednesday between 4:30-6 p.m. All meals are free of charge with donations accepted and are available on a pick-up/delivery basis. Those who would like a meal are asked to call the church 231-869-5900 and with the number of meals needed and the time of pick-up. When diners arrive they can pull up to the side door on First Street and the kitchen staff will bring their meal(s) out to their car.
Jane Beaudoin sums up what every food pantry or meal site in the county would probably say, “Come back if you need us.” Food and personal care item donations would be gladly accepted at any time by calling one of the listed locations.