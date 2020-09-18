Oceana County was scheduled Sept. 17 to be aerial treated for Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE).
The county was one of six West Michigan counties to be treated by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services for EEE — a potentially deadly mosquito-borne virus affecting both people and animals. The other counties included Kent, Newaygo, Muskegon, Mecosta and Ionia.
The treatment comes as six new cases of EEE in horses increased the total to 28 cases in 11 counties. Impacted counties were Barry, Clare, Ionia, Isabella, Jackson, Kent, Livingston, Mecosta, Montcalm, Newaygo and Oakland. In addition, there is one suspect case of EEE in a Barry County resident.
For more information about EEE, visit Michigan.gov/EEE.