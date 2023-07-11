PENTWATER — The Pentwater Village Council decided on a 6-1 vote to continue to pursue a ballot measure to let its citizens decide whether the village will become a city or not during its regular meeting Monday evening at Park Place Event Center in Pentwater.
In June 2022, the village council created a city feasibility study committee to explore the idea of the village becoming a city. In that time, the committee met several times. Because of the impact it could have on Pentwater Township — the township also formed a committee to evaluate the question.
An eight-page “Frequently Asked Questions” item was provided by the village to attendees of the meeting and is available on the village’s website, www.pentwatervillage.org. The township’s study can be found on its website, www.pentwatertwp.org.
“We are recommending the village pursue becoming a city and take the steps to become a city form of government,” said Trustee Kathy O’Connor in making the motion.
The village council voted 6-1 with Don Palmer dissenting to have the village continue its pursuit of becoming a city. Palmer, before the vote, said there are two options for a village to become a city, one that rests with the village council and the other with the people in a village.
The thought, though, of Pentwater becoming its own city is something that’s been discussed for more than a generation, said Village President Jeff Hodges.
“I think as a crew, the committee was not in favor of becoming a city. And then they were inundated with all the positives,” Hodges said. “They have discovered the right way to go for the people of the village. I commend them. I appreciate them. Reading the township’s report, even in their report, the township is (OK) without us. This is what’s best for the village and what’s best for the people of the village.”
For Trustee Dave Bluhm, the idea was just as simple as getting it before the voters to decide. And he believed that a vote isn’t enough.
“There is a huge public awareness that still has to happen,” he said. “I think this is the right step, and this belongs with our voters. There is a lot of erroneous and misleading information on Facebook, some of it self-serving. We have to get the right information, the accurate information, out there.”
According to the Michigan Municipal League’s website, materials need to be gathered and a petition circulated to be put before the State Boundary Commission before a referendum can be submitted before the village’s voters.
Social district
The council voted, 5-2, with Palmer and Jared Griffis dissenting, to continue to develop a social district within the downtown area of the village.
Zoning Administrator Kate Anderson distributed a potential map of the social district that runs down Hancock Street from Lowell to Sixth streets, west off of Hancock on Lowell Street for a portion of a block and east off of Second, Third and Fourth streets until their end at Pentwater Lake.
A social district allows for the sale of alcohol to the public through specially marked cups in a designated area and out in the public. The idea of a social district came about to assist restaurants and bars during the pandemic, and the law that allows for the district ends in 2024. Three nearby cities have social districts, Scottville, Ludington and Hart.
The village hosted a 10-minute public hearing with most speaking out against the social district.
Pentwater Police Chief Laude Hartrum said he spoke with neighboring police chiefs, and he indicated there were no problems there.
“We have to be clear. You can’t bring alcohol in the social district. There’s going to be a learning curve to it,” he said. “Extra officers? We have two on during the day, but I haven’t heard any set hours. It certainly would need to have a police presence there.
“There’s a lot of drinking that goes on in this town. We don’t have a lot of problems, but I don’t want to court problems, either.”
With the resolution’s approval, Anderson and the staff will assemble hours of sale, the actual full location of where the sales are permitted and more.
Channel dredging
In his report to the council, Village Manager Chris Brown relayed his disappointment with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in regard to the dredging of the channel of the Pentwater River from Pentwater Lake to Lake Michigan.
Brown said the Army Corps was supposed to dredge the channel at the start of the season, but work instead went to Grand Haven. And, that dredging was halted earlier this summer because e coli was found in the Grand River.
“Our funding was approved a year ago, and we were supposed to be first,” Brown said. “With some of our bigger events, such as Back From the Mac Party, we’re concerned about the depth…
“I think we have every right to be dismayed that it didn’t start on schedule.”
Hartrum said that his department believed the depth in the channel is 7 feet in many areas and could be as shallow as 6 feet.