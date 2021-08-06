Grant Road between 28th and 40th avenues will be closed to traffic for the next two weeks.
The closure began Aug. 9 and the roadway is expected to be reopened Aug. 22. This road closure will be a complete closure until the contractor puts a “lift” through the swamp west of 36th Avenue.
Locals will be able to access their homes, but will have to “take the long way around” for awhile. If there are any problems/issues/questions, contact the Oceana County Road Commission at 231-873-4226. The road commission will announce the reopening if the work by our contractor goes faster than expected.