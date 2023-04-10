The Oceana County Road Commission (OCRC) received two statewide IMPRESS Awards at the 2023 County Road Association (CRA) Highway Conference March 22 in Lansing. IMPRESS Awards recognize county road agencies that demonstrate innovation on notable projects in the categories of communications, operations and collaboration.
This year, OCRC received an IMPRESS award in communications for “Road Funding 2022;” and an award in operations for “Rebuilding an Old State Trunkline Removing Concrete and Paving.”
“Oceana County Road Commission’s efforts to improve operations through effective communication are to be admired,” said Denise Donohue, CRA CEO. “By improving channels of communication with townships and completing a long-term construction project, OCRC is making a difference across the county.”
Communications
The Oceana County Chapter of the Michigan Townships Association (MTA) invited OCRC to speak at a meeting where MTA presented a road plan, including guidelines for townships working with OCRC and the necessity of road millages and bonds. Oceana presented on the sources of road commission funding, Michigan Transportation Fund and the breakdown of fuel tax. Together, MTA-Oceana and OCRC helped strengthen their relationship and improved understanding of the road funding process.
Operations
Over the years, Water Road in Oceana County’s Hart Township, fell into disrepair. OCRC took advantage of the mild winter weather in 2021 and worked with Hart Township to begin the two-year project. It included removing the 9-inch concrete layer, undercutting the clay, placing a sand lift, laying drainage tiles, paving and placing slag on the shoulders. The entire project cost only $791,000 and helped minimize traffic delays for the public.
An independent panel of communications and operations experts from several of Michigan’s 83 county road agencies judged all IMPRESS Awards submissions. Award recipients were honored for projects that solved time constraints, labor costs, communication barriers and fostered collaboration.
The 83 members of the County Road Association of Michigan represent the unified voice for a safe and efficient county transportation infrastructure system in Michigan, including appropriate stewardship of the public’s right-of-way in rural and urban Michigan. Collectively, Michigan’s county road agencies manage 75 percent of all roads in the state, including 90,000 miles of roads and 5,700 bridges. County road agencies also maintain the state’s highway system in 63 counties. Michigan has the nation’s fourth largest local road system.