Oceana County Road Commission Manager Mark Timmer provided Monday the following road projects planned for 2020.
• Weare Township: Proposed 88th Avenue from VanBuren Road to Jackson Road, 5,280 feet; Crush/shape/pave 3”-by-22’, 13A asphalt
• Hart Township: Proposed Hill n’ Dale Subdivision – Off State Street, 8,800 feet; Crush/shape/pave 2”-by-20’, 13A asphalt
• Golden Township: Proposed Juniper Beach Road from 100’ cul-de-sac to 1,600’ east, 1,600 feet; Crush/shape/pave 3”-by-22’, 13A asphalt; Lake Road, 100’ east of 44th to 48th to Harrison to Railroad Road, 6,800 feet; Overlay leveling course and overlay .75”, plus 1.5” for 2.25” total X 22’; Asphalt, includes intersection at 52nd and Railroad Road
• Benona Township: Second Street, Garfield Road to Thomas Street, 845 feet; Ditch/gravel/tree cutting/culverts/paving, 3”-by-20’, 13A asphalt (Road Commission to remove asphalt); Thomas Street – Second Street to Scenic Drive, 640 feet; Ditch/gravel/tree cutting/culverts/paving, 3”-by-20’ 13A asphalt; Scenic Drive from Stony Lake Bridge to Shelby Road, 20,146 feet; Crush/shape/pave/gravel, 3-by-4’ 13A asphalt; Grant Road from 28th Avenue to seasonal road, 4,880 feet; Ditch, gravel, tree cutting, culverts
• Shelby Township: East Grant Road to Oceana Drive, to the east, 4,300 feet; Crush/shape/pave/gravel shoulders, 3”-by-22’, 13A asphalt; 3,800’-by- 22’; 500-by-25’ valley gutter; 96th Avenue to Woodrow Road to Shelby Road, 5,280 feet; Crush/shape/pave 3”-by-22’, 13A asphalt;
• Grant Township: 72nd Avenue – Webster Road to Winston Road, 5,500 feet; Overlay – 2.25”-by-22’; Tonawanda Drive – Oceana Drive to Segola Trail, 2,475 feet; Crush/shape/pave 3”-by-26’ 13A asphalt (includes valley gutter)
• Claybanks Township: 36th Avenue – Cleveland Road to Clay Road, 8,800 feet; Crush/shape/pave, 3”-by-22’, 13A asphalt
• Oceana County Road Commission: Oceana Drive from Skeels Road to Roosevelt Road Overlay, 5,280 feet; Scenic Drive from a point north of Webster to north of Winston, 5280 feet; Baseline Road from 88th Avenue to 96th Avenue (combined project between OCRC, Shelby and Hart townships and Peterson Farms