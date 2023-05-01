The Oceana County Road Commission was scheduled to close a portion of Oceana Drive south of New Era in Grant Township this Wednesday and today to perform maintenance.
The detour route will be Yale Road to 90th Avenue to Arthur Road and back to Oceana Drive. The roadway will reopen to traffic when the maintenance work is completed. Local residents will have access to their homes.
The road commission was to contact local schools and radio stations to make them aware. People with questions can contact the road commission at 231-873-4226.