OHJ hosts April photo contest

For the month of April we are celebrating our shutterbug readers with a photo contest!
We are turning Take Your Best Shot Tuesdays into Winning Wednesdays!
We are asking our readers to submit their best photo for each of the following publications:
Silver Lake Community Guide - comment, message or email your best photo of the Silver Lake area to be featured on the cover of this publication. Deadline to submit is 5 p.m. on Tuesday, April 7, with the winner announced at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, April 8.
Oceana County Fact Book - send us your photo of the beauty of Oceana County for the cover. Deadline to submit is 5 p.m. on Tuesday, April 14, with the winner announced at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, April 15.
Vacationland - have a great photo of the White Lake area, Ludington or Oceana County? Send it to us to be featured on the cover of this amazing area guide. Deadline to submit is 5 p.m. on Tuesday, April 28, with the winner announced at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, April 29.
Winners will receive a 3-month subscription or 3-month extension of their current subscription to the Shoreline Media newspaper that services their area. Winners will also receive a photo credit in the publication and a keepsake copy.
Rules: Readers may only submit one photo per person per publication. Please note which publication you think your photo is best suited for, and provide location identification of your image. Photos can be submitted via Facebook comment or message, or emailed to ptw@oceanaheraldjournal.com . Due to Facebook resolution reduction, the winner must make a high-resolution original available for the publication. Photo must be the original work of the person submitting, and must be taken in the past three years. Winner will be chosen by the Oceana’s Herald-Journal editorial and advertising departments. Winners will be notified via Facebook and/or email. By submitting a photo, you agree to a photo release waiver.
Good luck and show us your best of what our beautiful area has to offer!