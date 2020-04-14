With the passage of a village Off-Road Vehicle (ORV) and Golf Cart Ordinance on Monday, April 13, Shelby Village joins municipalities and townships across the county allowing the use of these vehicles on their village streets. During the scheduled public hearing numerous community members expressed their support. Richard Rafaelli, a huge proponent of ORV ordinances in the county said, “The main factor behind passing these ordinances around the county has been purely for economic development purposes. I’ve mentioned the MSU study in the past; it gives great documentation on how ORV traffic benefits the economy.” Bob Zaverl, of Whitehall, who owns property in the area, sent a letter to the council saying, “ORVs are a great way to get out and enjoy nature with the whole family. Having an ordinance would allow us to drive to town to gas up and get supplies versus having to bring gas cans to the stations for fuel.” Tammy Carey said, “Being such a rural area, this ordinance would be a very positive transportation option for residents.” Randy Stovall who rides a lot in other areas with ORV ordinances said, “What I’ve seen in my experience is when residents are given this privilege, there seems to be more of an appreciation for that privilege. It can only be a benefit for our local economy.” Chris Martin said, “We ride a lot in Lake County and we really enjoy making a day of it, visiting different areas and the businesses there. We hope to be able to do the same here in the community we live in and love. I agree with Randy; I think the statistics for trespassing and vandalism actually go down when people can use ORVs legally in town.”
When the time came to consider formally adopting the said ordinance, council members weighed in. Andy Near asked about liability, stating that he had seen an ORV in another area with children in rear facing seats without seat belts. Dan Zaverl asked how the village would monitor noise levels. Jim Wyns asked if there was an approved time frame for operation; would ORVs be driving up and down streets in the middle of the night? Village President Paul Inglis said, “I would encourage you to read the ordinance as all that detail is included. Liability would be on the operator, vehicles would have to abide by state code on noise levels and ORVs may not be operated between one half hour after sunset to one half hour before sunrise. As with other ordinances already in effect in the county, ORVs would need to travel on the road shoulders at a speed no greater than 25 mph. They would be allowed to cross state roads (Oceana Drive in Shelby) but not allowed to travel on them.”
Bill Harris asked about parking. According to the ordinance, parking for ORVs would not be allowed downtown between 2nd and 4th streets. Instead they would need to park on 2nd or 4th streets or in any other village-owned parking lots. The Ordinance Committee included that stipulation due to limited parking downtown and the fact that the village snowmobile ordinance restricts parking downtown as well. “I was initially concerned about safety, but after hearing from residents I feel better. Unlike snowmobiles they are wheeled vehicles and I feel strongly they should be allowed to park downtown. I want this to pass and I’m going to vote for it. I’m not thinking about the out-of-town ORVs that may fill up our downtown parking spots, but the retired guy who’s coming to the bakery for a cup of coffee,” Harris explained. Village Administrator Rob Widigan said that the ordinance could be revised in the future if the village found it wasn’t working.
The village unanimously approved two separate motions related to ORVs Tuesday. The first authorizes Golf Carts to operate on village streets. The second motion authorizes and regulates the operation of ORVs on village streets. The ordinances will take effect 10 days after publication in the local papers.