ROTHBURY — Worshippers both longtime and visiting received a perfect day for the centennial celebration of Our Lady of the Assumption late Sunday morning in Rothbury.
The parish hosted its 100th anniversary with Bishop David Walkowiak of the Diocese of Grand Rapids, and the day included a luncheon following the special 10 a.m. mass.
“Many, many Catholics have called Our Lady of the Assumption as their spiritual home,” Walkowiak said during the service. “And for them, it has been a sacred place to pray and worship together as well as celebrate the important moments of life.”
Tuesday marked a feast day within the church, and Walkowiak pointed it out.
“I have to believe that it’s no coincidence that your patron, Mary of the Assumption, is having a feast day,” he said. “I happen to believe that we having this close to our patronal feast.”
Father Peter Agogo, who has served the parish for 10 years, delivered remarks near the end of the service Sunday, noting how the church has changed not just itself but the community, too.
“This church reminds us of the complex lives that have been touched, the prayers that have whispered and the milestones that have been celebrated within these walls,” Agogo said. “This is not just a celebration of bricks and mortar, but a celebration of hearts and souls that have been forever changed within this church.”
Our Lady of Assumption began as a mission of St. Michael’s in Muskegon in 1921, according to pamphlet distributed Sunday at mass. Catholic families began worshipping in people’s homes or outdoors, and eventually at the Rothbury Town Hall. Two years after its founding, a church was built in the village, and Our Lady of Assumption was named.
Perhaps few saw the growth and changes of Our Lady of Assumption more than Jerry Kooi. Kooi’s family has roots alongside the church, nurturing it as a janitor for many years. Kooi himself helped to care for the parish from training altar servers to assisting with the funeral ministry, and he has a great view of it — he lives across Winston Road from it.
“As the times are going on, some of the (young) are coming back into our church here. Some of the young people are gradually coming back,” he said. “I’ve known all of them from little kids on up.”
Kooi said that many of the people he’s seen grow up within the church he doesn’t quite recognize these days. Then again, he grew out a beard, so he’s not quite as recognizable to others.
Kooi recalled the days of the first church building near the intersection of West Winston Road and South 88th Avenue. He said once the mass was over, families would go out into the cemetery to be with their loved ones that passed.
Eventually, a new parish was built where it currently is in the late 1950s. It was completed in June 1958. With it came visitors from the Jack and Jill Resort from wagon rides — today’s Double JJ Resort. Part of the property of today’s parish is from that of the ranch.
The property the church is on has trees of various heights, and it’s that way for a reason. Each year, for first communion, the youths plant a new tree on the property, Kooi said.
“For the first communion group that come in, they plant the trees with the priest,” Kooi said.
Changes to the church building continued into the 21st century with the construction of a family center and church entry. For decades the church was affiliated with Our Lady of Fatima in Shelby, but that changed in 2012 when it was aligned with St. James in Montague and St. John the Baptist in Claybanks. And most recently, the altar was renovated through stone carvings envisioned by Ruben Llano.
Walkoviak said the community should remember the former members that helped to make the parish.
“It is true that we live on the shoulders of others,” he said. “There may be some people here who assisted with the building of this church… These are the people that we thank for this beautiful place to worship and their witness in the faith.”