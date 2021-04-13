Though masked and distanced, those present were happy to see one another face-to-face after many months of Zoom meetings, and a number of residents showed up to show their continued interest in village business.
After resident Chris Conroy asked council to consider its promises for North End Park, an additional agenda item was added to discuss the planned pickleball courts which were not included in the new budget. Parks and recreation Director Kate Anderson told council about a grant available from the U.S. Pickleball Association to cover basic improvements like nets, lines, ball racks and similar amenities. She also reported on her investigation of products for resurfacing the existing courts. To enable the resurfacing project to move forward, council voted to allocate $15,000 from the general fund for the resurfacing to be reimbursed from the sale of the 56th Avenue property,
At the recommendation of the building committee, council also voted 4-1, with village President Jeff Hodges dissenting, to approve a memorial plaque for North End Park to recognize donations toward the renovations in amounts of $250, $500 and $1,000. The plaque will hang for no more than 10 years. Hodges’ objection did not relate to the plaque itself, but was based on concerns that designated donations are contrary to a previous council policy establishing that all donations for village projects would go into the general fund. Other council members acknowledged the significant interest in the North End Park improvements and the eagerness of residents to participate in the project by donating.
Zoning Administrator Keith Edwards explained a zoning ordinance amendment to clarify required waterfront setbacks in the R2 Single Family Residential District and the R2 Multiple Family Residential District. An issue arose when setbacks along the waterfront became unclear after the village eliminated the waterfront district. The amendment recommended by the planning commission was approved by the council to clearly establish that a 30-foot setback will be required on the waterfront.
Council directed the village manager and village attorney to prepare policies for council’s consideration concerning attendance at meetings via Zoom going forward. A recent amendment to the Open Meetings Act allows for electronic meeting attendance through December of 2021 if the municipality declares a local state of emergency under specified circumstances. In addition, however, council also wants to explore the possibility of continuing to livestream its meetings, as residents have appreciated the opportunity to attend virtually during Covid restrictions.
Police Chief Laude Hartrum discussed the impact of criminal justice reform, including issuance of citations only (not arrest) for misdemeanor offenses and changes in bond procedures. The department will be going to an electronic ticketing system. He also reported that the department is experiencing an increase in domestic and mental health calls due to issues of substance abuse and depression that have come up as a result of isolation over the last year. In addition, an on-line group of event coordinators is meeting with the police department to share ideas and discuss possible standardization of procedures for the operation of the various events offered in the village. Kate Anderson has been assisting the department with clerical responsibilities, and her work is greatly appreciated.
Anderson reported that the can drive has raised over $2,500 for the recreation department as of April 8, and the drive has been reopened for drop off at the department of public works. The recreation department has received $1,150 in other donations, with an additional $5,600 toward North End Park improvements.
In other business, the village council approved the following:
Pay Application No. 5 for Tridonn Construction for the new village hall in the amount of $59,468.61. Only punch list items remain on the construction project.
The annual appointments of Rande Listerman as village clerk/treasurer, Kate Anderson as deputy clerk/treasurer, Barb Siok as deputy clerk/treasurer, Laude Hartrum as chief of police and harbor master, Brian Monton as village attorney and Keith Edwards as zoning administrator.
Appointment of Jane Dosemagean to the zoning board of appeals.
The bid of Ken Adams & Sons for the new village hall parking lot for up to $20,000.
Authorization of 15 banks as village depositories.
A resolution approving MDOT Contract No. 20-5575 for the Park Street Project.
A resolution to approve an addendum to the marina deficit elimination plan.
A resolution transferring funds up to $40,000 from the General Fund to the Marina Fund as necessary to offset the Marina Fund deficit, to be repaid to the General Fund over a 5-year period.
A resolution to approve a 2020-2021 fourth quarter budget amendment addendum.
Authorization for the village manager to rebid the spray field project.
In the absence of the village manager, Hodges announced that the recycle schedule will be every other week beginning in June and through October. From November through May, the schedule will return to once a month. Spring leaf pickup will begin on April 19, with schedules to be posted on the village website. Construction on Park Street will begin June 10 and be completed by the end of August.
Finally, the Village is seeking volunteers to create design proposals for new village office stationary, to be considered by council in June.