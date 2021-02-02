Pentwater Police Department responded to the scene of a two-car personal injury accident Feb. 1 at approximately 12:44 p.m.
The accident occurred on South Hancock Street between Fifth and Sixth streets.
A 2002 Chevrolet pick-up truck driven by a Twin Lake man made a left turn into the Pentwater Municipal Marina parking lot. The pickup truck crossed the centerline and struck a 2014 Ford Escape containing three Pentwater residents which was traveling south. According to the Pentwater Police Department press release, both vehicles received major damage. Two of the occupants of the Ford Escape were transported to Mercy Health – Lakeshore Campus in Shelby with injuries. The driver of the pick-up was not injured.
Pentwater Police were assisted by Pentwater Fire Department and Life Ambulance.