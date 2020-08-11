The Pentwater Village Council wants to accept bids for the existing village/township hall and next will learn what the township wants to do.
The Pentwater Village Council met via Zoom to discuss its options Aug. 10. Among the items on the agenda was consideration of issues related to the divestment of the current community hall building at 327 S. Hancock. The village and Pentwater Township jointly own the building, and the village council and township trustees met for a joint special meeting July 27 to discuss three options for the building: list for sale by bid with restrictions and rights of refusal for any and all, establish a Brownfield District to provide financing for redevelopment, or a cash buyout from the village to the township.
The village council voted for the first option, to seek sale by bidding, and the township was scheduled to consider the options at its meeting Aug. 12.
Recreation Director Katie Anderson presented plans for improvements to North End Park to make it more of a family park. Improvements include enhancement of playgrounds and picnic areas and increasing exercise options for senior citizens. The village has previously applied for DNR grants for improvements to the park and has been denied, but will apply again. In the meantime, village Manager Chris Brown indicated that the village’s maintenance plan includes provision for new nets on the courts, alteration of a tennis court for pickleball and resurfacing of courts, and these improvements will proceed. Brown praised Anderson saying, “Katie has shown leadership and creativity during this time of COVID-19, organizing activities with youth this summer and working on these plans for the park.”
Brown and Chief of Police Laude Hartrum discussed concerns with the Sixth Street road detour onto Fifth Street, which has created complaints from residents on Fifth Street about increased traffic and speeding. The police department has increased speeding patrol in the area, however, it is likely that Sixth Street will not reopen for some time and issues will continue. Damming the creek is not an option because of the volume of water flow, which can reach up to 300,000 gallons on any given day. Moreover, the Michigan Department of Transportation has jurisdiction in this area and does not regard improvements such as raising the culvert to address high water on Sixth Street as a priority,
Noting that Homecoming is a strong, annual tradition in the community, Brown observed that he anticipates people will still come for the weekend even though there will be no parade or fireworks and other activities will be virtual. At the request of the Chamber of Commerce, the village council agreed to apply for a permit from MDOT to close Hancock Street from 3-5 p.m. Aug. 15 to facilitate shopping downtown. MDOT may or may not approve this request given the need to accommodate social distancing requirements.
Work on the Friendship Center continues with rough construction, drywall and glass doors now completed. Remaining work includes painting and floor coverings; however, the village will need to rebid the painting work as the original contractor is unable to meet the schedule.
The marina project is also moving along and the electrical changeover from Consumers took place this past week. Construction will continue with the installation of new power pods at the south pier when water levels permit.
Final construction plans for the new village hall are complete and will be out for bid this week.
In other business, the village council approved the following:
A payment application of C&I Electric for the Pentwater Municipal Marina Upgrade Project.
Designation of Claudia Ressel-Hodan as delegate to the Michigan Municipal League Annual Meeting, to be held virtually.
Authorization for a transient merchant permit to allow a pedi-taxi to serve the village.
Transfer of funds to the Downtown Development Authority for the Hancock Improvement Project as previously agreed.