Every three years since 2010, Pentwater art teacher Carrie Jeruzal has been working with her students and their families to host an Empty Bowls fundraiser to benefit the food pantry at Pentwater Baptist Church.
The event is from 4:30-6:50 p.m. May 11 at Pentwater Public School. This will be the first time the fundraiser is held in the spring.
“Pentwater school families and community members are invited to the event to share a free modest meal of pasta and bread with their purchase of a student made bowl,” Jeruzal said. “The food is all prepared and donated by Pentwater school families and teachers, as well as by members of the Pentwater Baptist Church, where the food pantry is housed.”
Bowls are $5 to $10, but attendees are encouraged to donate more if they can.
Jeruzal said she learned about the Empty Bowls concept at a Michigan Art Education conference. She said she thought the grassroots-style effort to combat food insecurity would be a great way to teach her students about service learning education.
“The event builds and supports the community through the arts,” she said. “It shines a light on the problem of both local and global food insecurity by reminding us that some people’s bowls are, in fact, empty.
“It empowers students through service learning to make a real difference in the lives of those struggling with feeding their families.”
Jeruzal stated that the older students work with the younger students and families to teach them how to make the bowls.
“This is a K-12 endeavor,” she said. “Junior high and high school students teach the younger students how to make the clay bowls and then younger students can bring in their parents after school to teach them. Older students also research facts and resources regarding food insecurity and will share this info on posters that they make. We use a ‘flop and drape’ clay slab method with plaster molds.”
In previous years, the fundraiser has served soup and ice cream among other things, but this year her students were adamant about having pasta.
“The kids insisted on pasta,” Jeruzal stated. “We have done tea, soup and ice cream in the past. I wanted to try a breakfast event with a cereal bar, but I was out voted.”
The high school art students were the ones who made the pasta bowl suggestion, she said, but all the participants are excited.
“All the students enjoy making the bowls. Older students teach younger students and start to form mentor relationships with them. High schoolers start to appreciate how much patience and energy is required when teaching elementary students. The whole process teaches them so much.”
Along with the bowls made by students and their families, there will be other bowls that attendees can purchase as well.
“There will be a few special clay, wooden and glass bowls also available, donated by artisans from the Pentwater Artisan Center,” Jeruzal said. “All the money goes to the food pantry. Pasta will be served by art students as well as our National Honor Society students. After the event everyone is encouraged to stay for the Spring Band Concert.”
The concert is at 7 p.m. and will feature band students fifth through 12th grade.
Anyone looking to make a donation can email Jeruzal at cjeruzal@pentwater.k12.mi.us for more information.