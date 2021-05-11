Four resolutions related to new state authority for municipalities to declare an emergency under certain circumstances were discussed and approved at the May 10 Pentwater Village Council meeting.
One resolution appointed Village Manager Chris Brown as emergency management coordinator; another provided for village President Jeff Hodges to declare an emergency for seven days. A third provided for extension of the declaration of an emergency by the village council. And the fourth provided for remote electronic and hybrid meetings upon a declaration of a state or local emergency, and established policies and procedures for remote and hybrid meetings. Though it may never be necessary to declare an emergency, these actions will assure that the village has given itself the authority and has procedures in place to do so.
In his village manager’s report, Brown told the council that there has been an increase in larger vessel marina reservations this year and a number of calls to confirm the 50 amp service available at the village marina. The Village is hopeful it will see a more “normal” marina season in 2021.
Brown also advised the village council that Huntington Bank has notified the village that it will eliminate its ATM at the new village hall. He has received interest from two local financial institutions that invest in the community regarding possible expansion of their service to replace the ATM. He hopes to see this happen, as having at ATM at village hall is not only a good fit, but also creates additional revenue for the village.
Congratulations go to Deputy Clerk/Treasurer Kate Anderson, who has completed a three-year program for the Michigan Municipal Treasurers Certification. In addition, as recreation director, Anderson reported that summer ball sign-ups are finishing up this week, and she is looking forward to having baseball and softball back in the department’s lineup. Practices will begin the last week of May and games will finish by July 4.
North End Park donations now total $7,850, with the most recent donation being from the Pentwater Women’s Club. The renovation at the park will be breaking ground May 24. If everything goes as planned, the new equipment will be in place by Memorial Day weekend.
Hodges announced that the village and township received no offers to purchase the old village hall building at 327 S. Hancock, so conversations will continue with Pentwater Township concerning splitting the expenses and ultimate proceeds, whether the village would consider buying out the township’s interest and under what terms, and plans to include the building in the Oceana County Brownfields program to encourage purchase of the property. Trustee Michelle Angell-Powell encouraged the township to get on board with the need to proceed quickly as the property is a drain on the taxpayers until it is sold.
Angell-Powell also proposed that the council consider appointing an ad hoc committee to review the possibility of changing the village to a city form of government, including looking at the advantages of being a city in terms of how taxes are handled and the availability of grants. This matter will be referred to a committee to evaluate the options.
There was also discussion of the need to coordinate the yacht club’s site plans with the need to provide for proper drainage of the back of the village green property. The village’s zoning administrator is involved in plan review and is aware of this issue, but reported that there is insufficient data at this point.
In other business, the village council approved the following:
A resolution for the 2021 tax millage levy.
A resolution to approve a marina deficit addendum No. 2.
A resolution approving a general records retention and disposal schedule for all offices of the village.
A resolution of concurrence by the Village of Pentwater to join the Oceana County Brownfield Development Authority (BBA), so that all property within the village will be included under the county’s BBA.
A resolution authorizing application for MDOT Category B Program Funding.
Authorization for the township to move the Memorial Bell from Bell Park to the cemetery.
A $75 annual fee for kayak storage, with no additional fee at this time for winter storage.
Expenditure of an additional $10,000 to get six more parking spots in the village hall parking lot in conjunction with the $20,000 already approved for the parking lot as part of the village hall contract.
Authorization to seek approval to close the street from 4:30-7 p.m., from Lowell to First Street for the Start of Summer event June 6.
Authorization for Brown to price items remaining at the old village/township Hall to be sold at the garage sale.
The proposed Park Place logo.
Announcements of the schedule for certain Village services and events include the following:
The zoning board of appeals will have its annual meeting May 18.
From June through September, curbside pickup of recyclables will occur every other week. Schedules are available on the village website, at village hall and at the post office.
On Sunday, June 6th, at 2:30 p.m., a ribbon cutting and dedication of the new Village Hall will be held, with an Open House following.
The Start of Summer event will be Sunday, June 6 at 5 p.m. at the new village hall site to welcome summer residents returning to Pentwater.
Park Street construction will begin June 6 and is scheduled to be completed by the last week of August. A public meeting was scheduled for Wednesday, May 12 at 6 p.m. at Park Place to answer questions.
A garage sale will be June 11 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. to sell excess items still remaining at 327 S. Hancock, the old village/township Hall. The sale may continue to Saturday, June 12, but this will be decided at a later time.
Spring hydrant flushing is scheduled to take place Wednesday, May 19. Tips for what to do, such as not to wash white linens on that day, are on the village’s website.