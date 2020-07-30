PENTWATER — The much hope-for new event, Brews and Beats in Pentwater, has been postponed until next year.
The Pentwater Chamber of Commerce has continuously evaluated how the day-to-day changes in regards to COVID-19 will impact Brews & Beats. In accordance with the Center for Disease Control guidelines and executive order chamber representatives have made the decision to postpone Brews & Beats until May 1, 2021.
The chamber was appreciative of the public’s support as it continue to navigate this situation. Although chamber representatives were hopeful that the State of Michigan would be in Phase 5 of the Safe Start Plan by September, it has become clear that this is unlikely. Brews & Beats has received overwhelmingly positive feedback from the public. Event ticket sales have already exceeded Phase 4 capacity limits for outdoor gatherings. Taking this into consideration along with the feedback the chamber received from beer, wine and cider vendors and distributors, it feels that for the safety of all involved, the best decision is to postpone Brews & Beats.
All ticket sales will be rolled over to rescheduled date. If you are unable to attend, please contact events@pentwater.org by April 1, 2021.