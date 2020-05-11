The Pentwater Chamber of Commerce is inviting people to a scheduled Zoom meeting.
The meeting subject will be to reopen with a Pentwater collaboration effort. The meeting is scheduled for May 14 at 2 p.m.
The meeting will have a general overview from the village president and manager, Chief of Pentwater Police Department, Downtown Development Authority Chair, Pentwater Township representative, and the Pentwater Chamber of Commerce Executive Director. This group will end the meeting addressing any questions.
Join the Zoom Meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85079590552