The Pentwater Village Council considered the sale of two village-owned properties at its regular meeting Oct. 12
Council’s agenda included approval of Requests for Bid for the sale for the properties. According to village Manager Chris Brown, these are properties for which the village no longer has any use, and which the village hopes can be returned to the tax base, used for the good of the community and be catalyst to community development.
One of the properties is a 4-acre parcel on 56th Avenue, which is currently zoned residential/multi-family. The village recently timbered this property off, and now plans to list the property for public sale. Sale documents will establish a timeline of 36 months to commence construction, as the intent is not to allow the land to simply sit as an investment. The corridor in which the property is located is planned for future development, and this is a first step.
Likewise, the current village/township hall property at 327 S. Hancock will be offered for public sale through a Request for Bids. A condition of the sale will be that the building is torn down in a certain timeframe, and a bonding requirement has been added to the bid documents to assure that this is done. In all likelihood, if the township also approves the Request for Bid, bids will be opened after the first of the year.
Brown reported that construction on the new village hall at 65 S. Hancock will begin Oct. 19 and move-in is planned by Feb. 12. Pentwater Township hopes to move into its new township hall at 500 N. Hancock at the end of November.
A month ago, Katie Anderson, Rec Director, introduced a plan for playground equipment for North End Park, and she has been working to obtain funding. She updated the village council on the grants secured, and noted that there is additional fundraising to be done. The village council appropriated $79,000 from the general fund for the project, but in fact, the village plans to use the proceeds from the sale of the 56th Avenue property. As Brown commented, “This property will be returned to the tax base and these assets will be used for something we can all use and enjoy.”
Village staff continues to have meetings concerning options for obtaining a reliable and affordable internet service to the community.
“Village resident Chris Conroy has taken the lead and done a phenomenal job,” Brown reported. She is meeting with Oceana Connect, and negotiations with AT&T are also ongoing for fiber-optic cable to the tower. If negotiations are successful, residents in the village and the township will have quality service for a reasonable price, as the village will treat the system as a public utility, not a money maker.
It is fall leaf pickup season, and postcards are being sent out to all residents identifying zones for pickup so that this work can be done in the most effective manner. Residents are directed to the village website and the electronic reader board on Hancock Street, which will provide information on when pickup will occur for particular zones. Brown indicated that, depending on when leaves fall and the weather, it is hoped that zones will be swept twice.
Road projects in the village are nearing completion and Brown indicated that the contractor is confident that they will be completed by mid-November except possibly for one block of Carroll Street which may be delayed until spring.
Fall hydrant flushing is scheduled for Oct. 21 beginning around 4 p.m., and residents are reminded that they should verify clear water prior to washing white clothes after the flushing is completed.
In other business, the village considered the following:
Audit review by Roslund Prestage & Company. The audit review addressed some minor issues to assure that the village is compliant with state treasury regulations.
Approved a Resolution for the 2019-2020 Marina Deficit Elimination Plan related to dock work last spring.
Made appointments to the Community Economic Development Committee: Claudia Ressel-Hodan, Mary Schumaker, Amy LaBarge, Ryan Williams and Jordan Aebig.
Approved an amendment to the Zoning Ordinance establishing standards for zoning variance review. This is part of the overall review and amendment of the village’s zoning ordinance to bring the ordinance provisions into harmony with the village’s master plan.
Approved 2nd Quarter Budget Amendments.
Finally, Trick or Treat hours for Halloween were announced from 6-8 p.m. Residents are encouraged to follow CDC guidelines for trick or treating. The fire department will have its annual festivities, offering donuts, cotton candy, hot cider and coffee for Trick or Treat with a different layout designed for safety.