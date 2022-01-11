The village council in Pentwater is considering a possible solution to one of the chief complaints about village operations – leaf pick-up.
At council’s Jan. 10 meeting, village Manager Chris Brown presented the option of purchasing a new (never used) 2019 power arm vac/compactor truck that has been sitting on the dealer’s lot in Georgia due to a municipality’s cancellation of its order during Covid.
Brown presented the order form from Peach State Truck Centers for $177,700, with immediate delivery and also discussed a financing option over a 10-year period. His recommendation noted that use of this new equipment would cut labor costs in half, as it would be a one-man operation, as opposed to the need for two employees to operate the current trailer mounted unit. That unit could then be sold for approximately $50,000, reducing the purchase cost to the $130,000 range. Moreover, the village could explore sharing use of the equipment with other communities to further lower the cost.
Following discussion, council referred the matter to the services committee, which will meet this Saturday, Jan. 15 at 8 a.m. at Park Place. The finance committee was also asked to review financing options. Under public comments, several members of the public also asked about other possibilities for handling leaf collection, including bagged pick-up by the refuse service and seeking bids for commercial pick-up.
In other business, Brown reported that the DNR Marina project has been closed out, and the village has received the total $96,040 grant from the state.
Village Clerk/Treasurer Rande Listerman advised the council that the guidelines for use of relief funds have been broadened by the federal government. The village manager and clerk/treasurer will be bringing council possible suggestions for use of the $88,000 to be received by the village.
The Pentwater Police Department is engaged in “Futuring” sessions with the public in an effort to determine what various groups believe should be the focus of the department in the coming years. It recently met with the senior class at Pentwater High School and received its input concerning the use of technology and automation and the importance of focusing on mental health issues. The students also suggested that police should be more visible in the community during the summer and before and after school, so that officers are part of the community and are welcoming and present to assist. The department will meet with other focus groups over the next six months, including a group of residents ages 24-40, and a group 40 and over.
The village council also approved the following:
The appointment of Trustee Dave Bluhm to former Trustee Pam Burdick’s committee assignments, including the services committee, the ordinance committee and chair of the personnel committee.
Purchase of equipment for the new police vehicle, not to exceed $15,000.
A memorandum of agreement with the Pentwater Fire Department for two police officers to be trained and equipped to respond to medical emergency calls.
A resolution to set a public hearing to be at the council’s meeting Feb. 14 to consider the vacation of a portion of First Street between Clymer and Washington.
Under public comments, Dan Hoekstra thanked Trustee Claudia Ressel-Hodan, on behalf of the Concerned Citizens of Pentwater for her assistance with petition language and review, ballot referendum language and the process of getting the question of marijuana establishments in the village on the ballot for the May general election. As a result, voters will have the opportunity to register their opinions on this ongoing issue.