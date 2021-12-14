At its meeting Dec. 13, the Pentwater Village Council recognized the passing of Pentwater Township Fire Chief Paul Smith by passing a resolution expressing the council’s deepest sympathies to the family, friends and colleagues of Smith and recognizing his public service to the fire department and the community. A framed copy of the resolution was presented to his family, as well as a folded American flag. Newly appointed Chief Jonathan Hughart was also present and recognized the “big boots” he has to fill following in Smith’s footsteps.
Village President Jeff Hodges recognized the $10,000 contribution made by the Junior Women’s Club for the North End Park renovation as well as the $5,000 contribution made by Amy LaBarge and Ron Beeber toward installation of acoustic panels at Park Place after the first of the year. In addition, La Barge and Beeber donated $800 for life rings on the channel through the community foundation.
Zoning Administrator Keith Edwards indicated that the planning commission is putting together a draft of the master plan, which hopefully will be available by late spring. Edwards also read a letter of resignation from his position as part-time zoning administrator for the village effective March 31, 2022. He plans to continue as part-time zoning administrator for Pentwater Township. Hodges acknowledged the good work Edwards has done for the village and stated that he will be missed.
Village Clerk/Treasurer Rande Listerman explained the third quarter budget amendments, which were then approved by the council in accordance with recommendations from the village’s auditor. Listerman also noted that recreation Director Kate Anderson recently completed the Michigan Municipal League Women’s Municipal Leadership Program 16/50 Project. Only 26 applicants across the state were accepted for this program, so congratulations were offered for this accomplishment.
Police Officer Amanda Payne reported that Project Uplift is in full swing. In conjunction with Amazon, which provided a pallet of items to be given in the community to support good will with the police department, officers have been giving out food, cleaning supplies and video doorbells. It was also noted that the department is continuing to accept property check applications. Winter parking restrictions are now in effect, and no parking is allowed on village streets between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. between November and March. Enforcement will be implemented when snow occurs and snow removal is required.
Under council comments, Trustee Claudia Ressel-Hodan stated that at the Pentwater Township meeting Dec. 8, she has suggested that the village council and the township board host a workshop to discuss the differences and similarities as to how the two entities operate, and the suggestion was well received. A facilitator will be proposed for a possible workshop in April. Trustee Dave Bluhm reported that Senator Jon Bumstead has indicated that grants of $3.3 billion are being made available and the village manager will be working to obtain a grant for another aquifer for the village. In addition, he requested that residents write their representatives about the ongoing issue with sand build up in the channel. Addresses and a sample letter are available on the village website. There will be a meeting with the Army Corps of Engineers in January concerning this issue.
In other business, the Council:
Approved the proposed Deward division of platted 515 E. Second St. 044-723-077-00 and 044-723-008-00 adjacent to Pine Creek (No Name Creek), subject to certain conditions as specified. Ken Black, the adjacent property owner on Second Street thanked council for its help with facilitating this project.
Authorized Village Manager Chris Brown to research and work out possible webcam options at the beach in conjunction with the yacht club’s purchase and installation of a webcam for public viewing at its new building.
Set a date for a council workshop to discuss a more appropriate committee structure to meet the needs of the village. The workshop will be Monday, Dec. 20 at 6 p.m. at Park Place.
Approved a resolution to increase the application fee for short term rentals from $25 to $125 to cover the administrative costs for managing the application process based on staff hours expended.
As it adjourned, the village council and staff wished residents a very happy holiday season.