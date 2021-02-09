Pentwater resident Chris Conway provided an update to the Pentwater Village Council Feb. 8 on potential internet providers for the Village of Pentwater and Pentwater Township.
Currently, village residents are served by Spectrum, but the service is not always adequate, and while Pentwater Schools have provided “hot spots” where students can log on, this is far from ideal. Further, only about one-fourth of Pentwater Township has adequate service.
The lack of infrastructure for broadband internet service has been highlighted during the last year as residents are working from home and students are attending school virtually.
The immediate need is to obtain more accurate data concerning existing service to enable the area to apply for needed aid for installation of infrastructure. With this in mind, Conway urged the council to promote participation in a survey to be conducted in the area, pursuant to which on-the-ground information can be obtained from the community to get a true picture of the need. Conway has championed this project, and hopefully residents and organizations will respond to the survey promptly.
Village Manager Chris Brown reported that the staff is on target to move to the new village hall Feb. 23, with the new office to be opened on Feb. 26. Brown will post hours and availability for the week of the move, and the server will be off line for at least a day. Phone calls will be monitored, however, and assistance will be available for any urgent issue.
The village will be advertising for a part-time position to oversee the operation of Park Place. The employee will handle set up of furniture and equipment for scheduled meetings and events and will also perform some janitorial work. The position is part of the new budget to be approved April 1. To date, the open house at Park Place has not been rescheduled.
Police Chief Laude Hartrum reported that Officer Schulz (aka “Xander”) has resigned his full-time position with the police department and will be part-time as of Feb. 8. He has been with the department since 2016, and is now pursuing a new career in the medical profession. Amanda Payne, who began her career in law enforcement as a public service officer with the village, will be rejoining the department full-time beginning March 8.
In other business, council took the following actions:
Approved Tridonn Construction Pay Application No. 3 for the village hall project at 65 S. Hancock in the amount of $117,437.88.
Approved Tridonn Construction Change Order No. 3 for the village hall project at 65 S. Hancock in the amount of $5,398.
Approved Hallack Construction Final Pay Application for the 2019 Road Improvement Phase No. 3 Project at 65 S. Hancock in the amount of $144,170.83.
Tabled an appointment to the Zoning Board of Appeals.
Approved an appointment of Mary Temple to the planning commission.
Referred a request for a proposed lot split 64-044-712-001-00 for Eric and Jen Norris at 438 Rush St.
Approved a Resolution for the 2020-2021 third quarter budget amendments.
Approved an Intergovernmental agreement with Pentwater Township for the Park Place Community Building, by which the township will contribute $10,000 for the maintenance and operation of Park Place and township residents will have access to rent or use the building. The council applauded this new agreement and expressed its appreciation for the positive collaboration with the township on this project.
Set March 22 at 6 p.m. as the date for a public hearing on the 2021-2022 Village of Pentwater budget.
Brown reports that with the cold weather, the ice rink is in good shape and will be ready for use for Winterfest the next two weekends.