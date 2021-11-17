The Pentwater Fire Department regretfully announced Wednesday morning the passing of fire Chief Paul Smith late Tuesday night. Smith had previously battled cancer that returned this past summer.
He began firefighting on Pentwater Fire Department in the fall of 2002 and worked his way up the ranks over the years. In 2006, he was promoted to lieutenant and, following the line-of-duty death of Captain John Sayles in 2012, Smith was promoted to captain. In 2014, he was the assistant fire chief until the retirement of longtime fire Chief Terry Cluchey in 2018. Smith had served as fire chief of Pentwater Fire Department since April of 2018. Over the years, he had also served the department as caretaker and dive team leader.
Smith will be remembered by his fire department brothers as a someone that loved the camaraderie of firefighting. According to a department press release, Smith loved serving his community as much as he loved aggressive interior attack inside structure fires. Smith was a builder whose knowledge of construction aided in extinguishing building fires. Smith leaves behind his wife, Karen, plus many children and grandchildren.